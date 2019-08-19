news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Aug. 19, GNA - A 51-year-old palm wine tapper, who allegedly caused harm to a driver has been remanded into police custody by the Enchi District Magistrate court.

The accused, Innocent Anyomi, alias Efo, pleaded guilty and will reappear before the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng on Thursday August 22, 2019.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, the complainant Michael Asante and the accused reside at Bekwai Number 5 and Jantimah all suburbs of Samreboi.

On 5 July, 2019, at 2020 hours, the complainant was on his way to Samreboi Burma Camp and on reaching Jantimah junction he saw the accused person few meters ahead of him.

When the complainant was about to by-pass the accused he shoved him and his mobile phone fell in the process.

The complainant then comfronted Anyomi and he became offended and a quarrel ensued between them.

Detective Sergeant Agyare said when the complainant bent to pick up his phone from the ground, the accused hit him with an object which resulted in a deep cut on his head.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the police and a medical form was issued to him to seek medical attention.

According to Detective Sergeant Agyare the form was endorsed by a medical officer and returned to police.

Anyomi was arrested and after thorough investigation he was charged and arraigned before court.

GNA