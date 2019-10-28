news, story, article

Juaben (Ash), Oct. 28, GNA – The Juaben Circuit Court in Ashanti, has fined a 22-year-old painter in the sum of GH¢300.00, as his punishment for snatching a mobile phone from its owner at a traffic light intersection at Bantama in Kumasi.

Eric Gyamfi, who pleaded guilty to the charge, was also ordered to pay GH¢400.00 to the complainant to cover the cost of repairs of the mobile phone.

In default, he would serve a six months jail term.

Police Chief Inspector Dela Amenuvor told the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey that on July 21 this year, at about 20:00hours, the convict quickly snatched the phone from its owner and bolted with it when her vehicle stopped at the Bantama traffic lights intersection.

She said the following day, the complainant saw the convict at the same traffic lights intersection, she immediately raised the alarm and with the assistance of those around, the convict was arrested and handed over to the Tafo Pankrono police.

Inspector Amenuvor said during a search, the police retrieved some accessory parts of the phone from his pocket.

The prosecutor said though the convict had already told the police that he had sold the phone for GH¢200.00, when he was led to his house, his mother brought the phone from his room and gave to the police.

He was charged and brought before the Court.

