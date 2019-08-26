news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 26, GNA - Operation Vanguard personnel in the Eastern Region on Sunday morning at about 02:00 hours arrested 20 suspected illegal miners during a search operation in the general area of the Kibi Zongo Township.



The illegal miners, made up of 15 Nigerians, a Bissau Guinean and four locals had been handed over to the New Abirim district police for further action.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said these illegal miners are still receiving assistance from some locals in their operations.

"The Taskforce will however continue to sensitize the public against offering assistance to this illegal miners in light of the amendment to the Mining Acts, stipulating stiffer punishments for those who aid and abet them.

"Within the past week, the Taskforce had conducted several other operations in the Western, Central and Ashanti Regions.

"In the Western Region, patrols in the Wassa Akropong and Nzema East Districts resulted in the arrests of 9 locals suspected of mining illegally at Gyapa and Avrebo.

"An excavator, 20 water pumping machines, 12 Changfans and two power plants were also seized.

"Also, two Chinese nationals and a local were arrested on suspicion of mining illegally at Ayanfuri (Upper Denkyira West) and Manso Atuntuma (Adansi South) respectively.

"All the suspects were handed over to various District police stations for further action.

"Additionally, a total of 108 Changfan machines were immobilized over the same period", the statement said.

