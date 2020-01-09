news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Jan. 9, GNA - An okada rider, who allegedly raped a 20-year old lady at Wassa Saa in the Amenfi Central District, has appeared before the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

Bismark Sefah, 19, pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, admitted him to bail in the sum of 15,000 Ghana cedis with two sureties.

Sefah would appear again on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, the prosecutor, told the court that the complainant is a farmer and father of the victim, a beautician residing at Wassa Saa with Sefah.

On 19th May, last year, at about 1400 hours, the accused allegedly lured the victim to his house under the pretext of performing some spiritual rites for her against an alleged curse invoked by a friend.

The accused, in the process, gave the victim some concoction to avert the curse but prosecution said the victim became intoxicated after taking the said substance and Sefah pulled her to his room and sexually assaulted her.

Inspector Anaman said when the victim woke up she saw semen in her private part but was feeling dizzy so the accused pleaded with one Sandra Boateng, a witness in the case, to accompany her home.

The victim narrated her ordeal to her father on arrival, who managed to arrest Sefah and dragged him to the Wassa Akropong Police Station, where he made an official complaint.

She was issued with a police medical report form to attend hospital.

