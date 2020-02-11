news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - The Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, both Chairman and Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress respectively to February 19.

This followed a letter from Ofosu-Ampofo's counsel, Mr Tony Lithur that he had to appear before the Supreme Court.

Dr Aziz Bamba, lawyer for Boahen, however was not aware of the letter which was addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, the DPP, got the letter late and announced its content in court on Tuesday, February 11.

Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with conspiracy to cause harm and assault on public officers, whilst Boahen, has been charged with conspiracy to cause harm.

They have both denied the offences and have been granted a GH¢100,000.00 bail with one surety each.

