By Opesika Puplampu



Sege, Oct. 8, GNA - The Sege police last Sunday arrested 24 year old Isaiah Tetteh Sebbie at Goi, a suburb of Sege, for allegedly butchering his aunt for 'ritual' purposes.

The deceased, Madam Tornyasi Sebbie, aged 70, is said to be at logger heads with the suspect before her untimely death.

Sege Police Commander DSP George Aboagye told the GNA that, about 6am on Sunday, 6th October 2019, Alex Sebbie and Otu Sebbie (children of the deceased) brought the woman who was then unconscious, to the police station and complained that they found her lying in a pool of blood in front of her shop.

He said, a medical form was quickly prepared for her to be sent to the Ada East District Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to him, investigations revealed that the culprit had been quarreling with the victim which forced her to move out of the family house.

He said, around 5am on the day of the incident, a prime witness saw the suspect butchering the victim with matche.

"After arresting him, we went into his room with the Assembly man of the area Mr. John Akwafo Tsiri, and found items which proved to us that he iis an occultist.

We have arraigned him before court and he is to reappear on 21st of this month for interrogations, " he explained

The Police chief said the suspect had since been remanded in police custody while the corpse had been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, there are rumours circulating that the suspect who is a community Animal Health Worker, slaughters animals indiscriminately to pacify his objects of worship.

Others also accused him of exhuming human dead bodies for occultic purposes.

The police had since launched investigations into the issues.

GNA