By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), March 05, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court, presided over by Mr. Johnson Abbey, has remanded an ex-convict into prison custody for stealing at Mpatoam in the Amansie West District.

Kwame Isaac, also known as Charles Taylor, pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry and stealing and would reappear in court on March 15.

Police Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong, prosecuting, said the incident happened on February 28, at about 0230 hours.

He said the complainant, Rebecca Aning left the door of her room unlocked and went to a mining site, but was called and informed by a witness that the suspect had been seen rushing out of her room with some items.

The Prosecution said the complainant who quickly returned home detected that her two ceiling fans, a mobile phone, gas cylinder, car tape and other belongings worth over GH? 1,000.00 as well as cash of GH¢750.00 had been stolen.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Ahwerewa Police, leading to the arrest of the suspect who admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

He was subsequently charged and arraigned.

