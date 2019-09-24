news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 24, GNA - Patrons of poetry and music concert were last Friday thrilled at the forecourt of the Senior Club House of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), with wonderful renditions of heartwarming music and poetry recitals.

Dubbed "Vibes under moon", the program commenced with wonderful gospel tunes to exalt the name of the most-high God.

The attendees who could not resist the array of smooth gospel renditions had to either tap their feet while sitting or rose to dance in admiration and thanks to God.

Indeed, it was a blissful moment seeing the audience extremely moved by the performances and cheered on with loud shouts and thunderous applause.

The patrons who trooped in with delight and high expectations satisfied their curiosity after the much-anticipated event.

In attendance at the master-piece annual event were eminent poets - Nana Asaase, Kweku Dallah, Sporcia, Bigger Man, Zenzers and a host of others.

The poets swept the crowd off Its feet as they portrayed their skills through words that hit certain sensitive areas of life - love, beauty, politics, and patriotism.

Nana Asaase, the main guest for the night depicted the beauty of women and educated the patrons on the techniques of calming the nerves of people in times of excruciating distress and anguish.

Another inspiring political poet, Kweku Dallah, wowed the crowd as he painted his passion and love for the Nation with words. His delivery touched on corruption, patriotism and encouraged that the love for Ghana should be made a priority in all things.

Sporcia, a passionate young poet, in her submission also drew attention to the fact that there were uncountable qualities and potentials hidden down in women and so she termed her poetry, Made of More".

She eulogized the immense contributions of women and rallied support for them to succeed regardless of their predicaments and latitude.

Other promising poets also spoke about friends, challenges in life, beauty and betrayal and other interesting aspects of life.

The end of the show, just as the theme, "Vibes under moon", the gentle wind of the dark, combined with the amazing poetry and music were enough to push the moon under the vibes.

GNA