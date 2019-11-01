news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - A 22-year old Nigerian has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for impregnating a 15-year old girl at Agbogboloshie.

Edah Great, a trader, charged with defilement, had his plea reserved.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the court to remand the accused person to enable the Police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko, remanded Great into police custody to reappear on November 8.

The case, according to prosecution, is that the complainant is a trader residing at Korle-Gonno, Accra whereas the victim is the complainant’s niece.

Prosecution said Great resides at Agbogboloshie. Somewhere in the early part of the year (2019) the victim arrived in Accra from Kpassa in the Oti Region to learn a trade.

The victim worked with a woman as a food vendor assistant at Agbogboloshie.

Prosecution said the victim became Great’s girlfriend and the two had been living together for the past seven months. During that period, Great had sex with the victim and she got pregnant.

When the victim got pregnant, she informed the complainant and he (complainant) caused the arrest of Great and a medical form was issued to the victim to undergo medical examination.

GNA