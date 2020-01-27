news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Jan 27, GNA - The Criminal Department (CID) of the Police Service on Monday granted bail to Mr Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after spending over five hours at the CID headquarters.

Mr Gyamfi’s arrest is alleged to be in relation to an on-going cybercrime investigations.

A reliable source at the CID headquarters revealed that Mr Gyamfi was arrested on a warrant of arrest and has been directed to report to the CID once every week.

Mr Gyamfi was invited following some investigations by the Cyber Crime Unit of CID, but he refused to cooperate to honour the department’s invitation.

It was against this background that the police went to court to seek a warrant of arrest, hence his arrest on Monday.

The Communications Officer had earlier gone to court to restrain the Police from conducting investigations into the cybercrime offences being alleged against him.

Mr Peter Boamah Otukunor, the Deputy General Secretary of NDC said Mr Gyamfi was arrested in relation to an alleged cyber-crime issues which the party filed an application and would be heard on February 8, 2020.

Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of NDC speaking to the press after Mr Gyamfi was granted bail said that there was no cause for alarm.

“We have gone through all the necessary processes and satisfied the requirements for his release and there is no problem. There is no need for panic and the party will remain focus on its agenda to win power”, he said.

In his response to the media, Mr Gyamfi said he was excited about the solidarity showed by the party supporters.

“Some of us are fearless and cannot be intimidated and we are on course to rescue the country from the hands of those who oppress us and no amount of intimidation and harassment can silence me”.

Mr Gyamfi was represented by a team of lawyers including Mr Tony Lithur, and Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, the former Attorney General.

Mr Gyamfi was picked up by officials of the Police Criminal Investigations Department this morning after he participated in a live studio discussion on UTV's "Adekye Nsroma" show.

Sources revealed that just as Mr Gyamfi was on making his way to board his vehicle CID officials appeared, produced a warrant and arrested him.

The Cyber-crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on December, 2019 invited Mr Gyamfi to assist in investigation over an alleged cybercrime offence.

GNA