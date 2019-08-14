news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 26-year-old musician for allegedly stealing items and cash belonging to a soldier and his family.

The amount allegedly stolen include $24,100, 1,580 Euros and GH¢11,800.00.

Prince Opoku, alias Agyenkwaah, pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry, causing unlawful harm and stealing.

He will make his next appearance on August 21.

Police Chief Inspector Gulliver Kwabena Tenkorang told the Court presided over by Mrs Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison that Lieutenant Colonel Callicus Bapuuroh, Rachael Doozie Bapuuroh, auditor and Diana Doozie, administrator are the complainants in the case.

They are residents of Mallam-Gbawe whereas Opoku resided at Kasoa in the Central Region.

He said on Sunday, July 28, this year, at about 0700 hours, they left for Church at Cantonments, also in Accra.

Later, at about 12:45 hours, same day, they returned home and detected that thieves had broken into their five-bedroom house through the kitchen door.

The thieves made away with one Toshiba laptop computer valued USD$700, HP laptop computer valued USD$550, Sumsung mobile phone valued USD$380, Nokia mobile phone valued USD$270, two metal plaques, cash of USD$23,700, €1,000 Euros and GH¢4,600.00, belonging to the soldier.

Rachael’s HP laptop computer valued GH¢2,100.00, eleven quantity of gold jewellery valued at GH¢21,000.00, quantity of silver jewellery valued GH¢800.00, an amount of GH¢1700.00, all valued GH¢26,400.00.

Also stolen was Diana’s Dell laptop computer valued GH¢2,200.00, Samsung tablet valued GH¢2,500.00, IPhone valued USD$600, eight pieces of gold jewellery valued GH¢16,000.00, silver jewellery valued GH¢1,600.00, quantity of local beads valued GH¢2,000.00, an amount of GH¢2,900.00, all totalling GH¢27,200.00 and USD$600.

The Prosecution said they reported the case to the Gbawe police for investigations.

On July 30, at about midnight, police intelligence indicated that Opoku was spotted in a dance party at Arena, Accra, dashing dollar notes to his friends.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said Police then traced him to his hideout at Kasoa and arrested him.

In his caution statement, he confessed going to the house in their absence, where he used a crow bar and a screw-driver to break into the place.

He again told the police he used part of the money to buy a Toyota Corolla private car with the registration number GR 681-11 and a motorbike, all valued GH¢28,000.00.

A search in his room revealed USD$1,400, quantity of jewellery, one HP and Toshiba laptop computers, one IPad, Samsung tablet, a metal plaque and two military iodised, Prosecution said.

Chief Inspector Tenkorang said the police also found the crow bar and screw driver, which Opoku used to commit the crime at the house.

He said the Regional Criminal Investigation Directorate, Accra later took over the case while the car was seized, adding that further probe is underway to retrieve the rest of the items.

GNA