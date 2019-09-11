news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Sept. 11, GNA - The Volta Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service has clamped down on the activities of tricycle and motor riders in the Ho Municipality for road infractions.



A total of 20 tricycles, four motor bikes and two taxi cabs were arrested in an intensified operation in the Municipality.

Corporal Prince Dogbatse, Volta Regional Public Affairs Officer of the Ghana Police Service in a news release on Wednesday said the culprits were arraigned before a Ho Magistrate court and sentenced to fines totalling GH¢ 15,840.00

It said the charges ranged from use of tricycle without license, use of motor bike without protective helmet, use of motor vehicle without warning devices and non-use of fire extinguisher and spare tyres with the sentences ranging from GH¢ 300.00 to GH¢ 900.00

The release said three out of the 26 offenders were banned from riding motorbikes for a period of 12 months with cases against three others being adjourned to September 12th and 16th this year, for hearing.



It said the Volta Regional Police Command consequently cautioned motorists especially tricycle riders to acquire the requisite training and riders' license before using the roads.

The release also stated the resolve of the Command to protect life and property of road users.

