By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Feb. 26 GNA - A Ho Circuit Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor has remanded William Nanegbe a motor rider into prison custody for unlawfully causing harm to one Mr Louis Bansah.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will reappear in court on March 10, 2020.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Patience Kuade, told the court that the complainant is a worker at Asset and Recovery Unit of the state and a native of Tokokoe Abudi, whilst the accused is a motor rider in Ho but resides at Hodzo-Aviefe.

She said on February 21, 2020 at about 2230 hours one Patience Asafo, a shop attendant at Kabore junction in Ho, engaged the accused to send her to Nyive, a suburb of Ho.

Prosecution said when the accused got to Tokokoe-Abudi, he diverted his route towards Hodzo-Aviefe allegedly to have sex with pillion rider.

The prosecution said the accused then told his pillion rider that he was going to pick his helmet at a nearby house, and that she upon realizing that her life was in danger, started shouting for help.

Inspector Kuade said the complainant whose house was just by the road side heard the cry of the pillion rider, and quickly went for his car and went after them.

She said at a section of the road at Hodzo the complainant stop the accused and questioned him about what was happening to the pillion rider, but the accused could not give any concrete answer so the complainant who asked them to join his vehicle.

The prosecution said the accused then attacked the complainant and inflicted deep cutlass wound on his stomach and right hand and fled into the bush.

She said the complainant then managed to use his one hand to drive the vehicle to Abudi where he was rushed to the Royal Hospital for treatment.

The prosecution said a report was made at the Tokokoe Police station and police medical report form also issued to the complainant.

Inspector Kuade said on February 22, 2020 the youth of Tokokoe-Abudi conducted a search for the accused, arrested him and handed him over to the Tokokoe Police.

She said the accused in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and was accordingly charged.

