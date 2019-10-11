news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 11, GNA – An 18-year-old motor rider who stole three mobile phones valued at GH¢1,000.00 at Subriso, near Tepa in the Ahafo Ano-North Municipality, has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Kofi Appiah pleaded guilty and was sentenced on his own plea.

Police Inspector Jonas Newlove Agyei told the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey that, both the complainant and the convict were residents of Subriso.

He said on September 06, this year at about 10 pm, the complainant who had returned from a birthday party, left the phones together with some money on the centre table in his room and went to bed.

When he woke at up at about 06:30 am, the next day, he could not find the phones in the room.

Inspector Agyei said on September 08 this year, the complainant saw the convict selling one of the phones at a drinking spot in the community and when he confronted him, he admitted to stealing it.

He was arrested and sent to the Manfo police station where a charge was prepared against him and he was brought before the court.

GNA