news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 10, GNA – A 20-year-old motor rider who stole a tricycle (pragia) valued at GH¢ 12, 000.00 at Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by the Nkawie circuit court.

Bright Kwadwo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that the complainant is a colleague motor rider of the convict, who resides at Akwasiase, near Tepa.

He said at 1800 hours on September 1, the complainant detected the theft of his tricycle and reported the matter to the Tepa police and the convict was arrested during investigations.

Inspector Acheampong said the convict admitted the offence and he was charged and brought before the court.

GNA