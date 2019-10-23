news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Keta (V/R), Oct. 23, GNA - Mawuli Gbeney, 28, a commercial motorcycle rider was on Tuesday sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a Keta Circuit Court for unlawful possession of weapon and causing harm.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges including threat of death and resisting arrest.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector of Police, Mr Bob Wudah, told the Court presided over by Mr Kwame Polley that one Mr Nicholas Ahiagba, a car sprayer lodged a complaint that the convict threatened to kill him, but went into hiding when the Police were informed.

He said the convict was later seen brandishing a cutlass, which compelled the complainant to seek refuge at the Police Station.

The prosecution said the convict again went into hiding but resurfaced on October 21 at the complainant’s shop wielding a cutlass, which made the latter run to the police for help.

He said an investigator and a community Police Assistant were dispatched to the scene but the unrelenting posture of the convict compelled the officers to retreat and called for reinforcement.

The prosecution said the convict on seeing the police team drew a line on the ground with his cutlass and dared to kill and cause mayhem to anyone who crossed that line.

He said another reinforcement was activated before the convict was overpowered and arrested. But in the process, he slashed a left finger of one of the police officers.

The prosecution said that the complainant in the case gave a motorcycle to the convict to run but he failed to render a weekly accounts of GHC80.00 leading to the withdrawal of the motorbike.

He said the convict explained that he was indisposed and could not have worked to render the sales and was hurt by the withdrawal of the bike and subsequent failure to reward him for his services according to the ‘norm’ and that incensed him to take the action.

Mr Polley pronouncing judgement said though the Court considered the convict’s admission of guilt and plea for justice to be tempered with mercy, the 12-year prison term was to ensure compliance with the country’s laws and serve as deterrent to others.

GNA