news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Nsawam (E/R), Sept. 26, GNA - A 19-year old motor rider, Sampson Atiemo, has been granted bail by the Nsawam Magistrate Court in the sum of GH¢5,000.00 with two sureties .

Atiemo who pleaded not guilty is to reappear in court on September 30 this year.

The accused was charged with stealing a motor cycle with registration number M-13 GR 3362 valued at GH¢4,500.00 and belonging to Michael Banni.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Frederick Asante told the Court presided over by Ms Sophia Yeboah that the complainant, is a farmer resident in Fotobi near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, whiles the accused person is a motor rider resident at Ahodwo, all villages under Obodan.

The prosecutor said, on May 14 this year, the complainant who is a farmer parked his motorbike at Yaw Gyan, a village near Fotobi, at a place called Walaco Farms and went to his farm.

The Prosecutor said after the day’s work, the complainant returned to where he packed his motorcycle but the motorcycle was not there.

He searched for his motorcycle and a witness in the case informed him that he saw the accused person with the assistance of an accomplice carry the motorbike away on a tricycle.

A report was made at the Obodan Police Station by the complainant.

The Prosecutor said the witness led the police to Ahodwo and identified the tricycle, which was used to convey the motorbike.

He said on May 15, this year, the accused person came to the police station and he was identified by the witness as one of the accomplices who took the motorbike away.

The accused person was arrested and interrogated.

The Prosecutor said the accused admitted being at the premises where the motorbike was packed but denied stealing the motorbike.

After investigations, the accused person was charged with the offence and arraigned before the court.

GNA