By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday sentenced a pillion rider, Francis Osei who engaged the services of the motor rider and later robbed him of his motorbike, to ten years imprisonment in hard labour.

Osei, pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Madam Dorah Araba Eshun.

Police Chief Inspector Joyce Nutakor, told the court that on February 10, 2020, at about 1830 hours, Osei engaged the services of the motorbike rider (name withheld) with the registration number M-19-GR6400 from Adenta to Ashongman in Accra.

Prosecution said in the cause of the journey when they got to the outskirts of Ashongman, the convict covered the face of his victim with a handkerchief smeared with some powdery substance.

She said the rider became dazed and fell from the motor bike, where Osei bolted with it.

The prosecution said at the dawn of February 14, the motorbike was intercepted by the Police with a new rider, as the incident had been reported to the police who found out that it was that of the victim.

Chief Inspector Nutakor said when the new rider was questioned, he confessed to the police that it was Osei who gave it to him on February 12, 2020 to use it on work and pay basis.

She said the new rider led the Police to arrest Osei the next day, who admitted the crime.

GNA