By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb.7, GNA - The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has intensified its investigations into the six persons who were arrested over missing illegal (galemsey) mining excavators.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, called on all who had paid monies to any of the accused persons for the retrieval of their equipment to submit valid documents covering them for further investigations.

She recounted that on Monday, February 3, the Police arrested: Horace Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin.

Ms Obeng said, Ekow Ewusi Frederick and Asamoah had been cautioned on the offence of stealing whereas Haruna, Gyan and Arhin had been cautioned on abetment of crime.

The missing excavators were under the care of Ekow Ewusi and their arrest was upon the instructions of Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology.

A letter by the Minister said Ekow Ewusi was contracted to relocate some seized excavators, among other equipment by the Operation Vanguard Team for safe keeping.

It said the suspect had taken unspecified number of equipment to an unauthorised location and that he had sold some as well.

