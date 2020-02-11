news, story, article

By Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – Ninety-Two Menzgold customers were on Tuesday granted bail by the Madina District in the sum of Gh¢3,000.00 each with one surety each.

The Customers arraigned for allegedly invading the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold.

Daniel Addison Obeng together with the 91 others pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime to wit unlawful assembly, forcibly entry and offensive conduct tantamount to breach the peace.





They will make their next appearance on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

The complainant NAM1 was represented by Nii Amarh Amarteifio who pleaded with the court for the case to be withdrawn for them to settle the matter amicably.

Mr Richard Delali Anku, the presiding judge directed them to make a formal prayer to the appropriate quarters.

Chief Inspector Sophia Adamuwaa told the Court that the aggrieved customers of Menzgold on Wednesday, January 8, at about 0900 hours arrived at the Trassaco Valley in Accra in two busses, marched to the residence of the CEO with the intention to retrieve their locked up investment.

She said chanting songs of aggression, the group forced their way through the main gate of the estate enclave of Nana Appiah, having overpowered the security officer on duty.

She said the complainant NAM 1, sensing danger ordered for the gates to his residence be locked, and went behind the house and fired some shots into the air with his gun which caused those who were trying to scale the wall to flee.

“He then reported to the police hence their arrest,” she said.

She said according to investigations, the accused did not notify the Police of their assembly at Trassaco Estates.

Mr Sam Atukwei Quaye, counsel for the accused, praying for bail said the customers were not a threat to the nation but responsible citizens.

He said they have no criminal records and invested in Menzgold for the economic development of the nation.

GNA