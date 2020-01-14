news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu/Philip Tengzu, GNA



Desime, (UWR), Jan. 14, GNA – Issah Mahamadu, a 40-year-old suspected mentally ill man allegedly attacked and killed one person and wounded two others at Desime in the Sissala West District of Upper West Region.

Tituo Mumuni, 36, who sustained cutlass wounds from the attack was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sissala East Municipal Hospital last Tuesday.

His body was released to the family, the same day for burial, according to the Upper West Regional Police Command.

The two injured persons, Sule Issah, 45, and Osman Nuhu, 48, had been treated and discharged.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, the Upper West Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Monday.

He said the suspect was on Police inquiry bail, while investigations were ongoing to ascertain the cause of the attack.

But, GNA sources at the community said the suspect was confined to his room in the community, which residents described as dangerous to the community members.

They appealed to the Police to immediately arrest the suspect, since murder was a criminal matter and that his continuous stay in the community unrestricted posed grave danger to inhabitants.

The GNA gathered from the community that the suspect allegedly attacked the first victim with a cutlass when he (victim) attempted to enter the suspect's room through a window to grab him for injection after he became violent.

The second victim was also attacked with a catapult when he also attempted to rescue the first victim in the room where the attack happened.

While the deceased was attacked with a cutlass in the head when he also attempted to rescue the two victims trapped by the suspect.

Inspector Boateng said the suspect would be sent to the psychiatric hospital for examination, adding: “The law will not give anybody the chance to play smart on the security service.”

He also said the suspect would be under police guard until he received the needed medical attention at the psychiatric hospital, stressing: “Unless he is not a threat to the community then we can leave him with the family, but if he will be a threat, he will be confined by the Police or the Psychiatric Hospital.”

The police assured the public that they would not relent on their efforts to provide the security and maintain law and order in the community but called for public support and corporation.

GNA