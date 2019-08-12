news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Agona Swedru (C/R), 12 Aug. GNA - The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 22-year-old mechanic apprentice to ten years imprisonment for defiling a 14- year-old class five pupil.

Kobina Amoah, a native of Bodie in the Western Region, who resides at Winneba Junction, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, in the Court presided over by Madam Patricia Quansah, Chief Inspector Isaac Amoah said the complainant is Mr. Ato Kwamena, a driver who lives at Gomoa Pomadze.

He said the victim is a class five pupil of a School at Gomoa Pomadze who also sells sachet water and normally extend her hawking to “No. Limited Mechanic Shop” at Winneba Junction where the convict resides.

He said on July 28, 2019 at about 1630 hours the victim went to sell at that area and while at the shop Amoah lured her into a wooden structure which serves as a sleeping place for him, pushed the victim unto a mat and forcibly undressed her and had carnal knowledge of her.

The prosecution said the victim went home and narrated her ordeal to her parents and a formal complaint was lodged to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) where a medical report form was issued to her to attend hospital for examination.

He said the form was brought back duly endorsed by a Medical Officer at the Effutu Municipal Hospital indicating that the victim had been defiled.

The convict was subsequently arrested and after investigation he was arraigned.

GNA