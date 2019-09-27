news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 27, GNA – An 18-year-old mason who broke into a mobile phone shop and took away 52 mobile phones and their accessories at Tanoso, near Kumasi, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Peter Nti, alias “Kwame Yoghurt”, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

His accomplice, David Odoom, alias “Thiero”, a 19-year-old driver’s mate, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was granted a GH¢50,000.00 bail with two sureties to reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey, on October 02, this year, for trial.

Detected Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that, on July 14 this year, the convict and his accomplice broke into the phone shop and took away the items.

A report was made to the Tanoso police and the two were arrested upon intelligence.

Inspector Acheampong said Nti admitted the offence and mentioned Odoom as an

However, Odoom denied the charges.

GNA