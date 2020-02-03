news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Feb.3, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢50,000.00, bail with three sureties, to James Nartey, a mason, accused of indecently assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

The Court ordered that sureties, must include one public servant, who should earn not less than GH¢2,000.00.

Nartey, 43, has, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and will make his next appearance on February 13.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei told the Court, presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei, that the complainant was the grandfather of the victim.

He said the complainant and the accused person were neighbours. The incident happened on October 19, 2019, at about 1930 hours, after Nartey sent the victim to buy him a mosquito coil from a nearby shop.

The Prosecution said when the girl returned with the item, she knocked on the door to Nartey’s room and he asked her to enter.

When she got to the room, Nartey held her hand and put her on a mattress, which was on the floor, and used his fingers to assault her in her genitalia.

He, subsequently, gave her GH¢7.00.

Incidentally, her grandfather, who had been looking for her, saw her coming out of Nartey’s room and enquired why she had gone there.

She narrated her ordeal to him as well as her mother, who then arrested the accused person and handed him over to the police.

He was later sent to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Accra Regional Police.

The Prosecution said after a formal report, the complainant was issued with a police medical report form to send the victim to the hospital for examination, treatment and a report.

He said after investigations, Nartey was charged and put before the Court.

