news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 21, GNA - A mason, Charles Kwadwo Osei accused of defiling his 14-year-old daughter for the past two years at Ashongman, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement and incest.

Osei denied the offences and was granted bail.

The court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann set the bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties who are to be public servants earning not less than GH¢3,500.00.

The trial was adjourned to March 4 for Case Management Conference.

Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a trader resident of Ashongman, and a mother of the victim who is a final year Junior High School student.

Prosecution said Osei who is the father of the victim, resides in the same house with the complainant and the victim.

DSP Boafo said the complainant most of the time was out of the house due to her business.

Prosecution said Osei took advantage of that and in the absence of the complainant, and have been having sex with the victim since age 12.

She said in June last year, the accused person was diagnosed with an ailment and as such could no longer have sexual intercourse.

The Prosecution said the accused instead now started inserting his fingers into the victim’s private part to satisfy his sexual desires.

Prosecution said on November 23, last year whiles the accused and the complainant were sleeping; Osei sneaked into the victim’s room, removed her pants and inserted his fingers into her vagina.

She said the victim who was fast asleep suddenly woke up and went to inform her mother about the ordeal she had been going through since age 12.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Madina.

DSP Boafo said the complainant was given a Police medical report form to send the victim to the hospital which she did.

She said the Police later arrested the accused and he was arraigned.

GNA