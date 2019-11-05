news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA

Nkawie (Ash), Nov. 05, GNA – A 19-year-old mason who attacked and robbed a student, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court at Nkawie.

Kwame Gideon is said to have attacked his victim, who is a day student of the Toase Senior High School (SHS), with a knife when he was returning from school to his residence at Nkorang, near Nkawie Panin.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the complainant is a day student of the Toase SHS while the convict was a resident of Nkawie Panin.

She said on October 29th this year at about 1800 hours, the complainant was returning from school to his house at Nkorang, through a bush path.

The Prosecution said the convict emerged from a bush on a section of the path near Nkawie Panin and attacked the victim with a knife and demanded him to surrender all his belongings or he would be killed.

She said the complainant afraid for his life, surrendered his slippers and keys.

The Prosecution said the following day the complainant saw the convict at the Nkawie township and alerted the police who arrested and brought him before the court.

GNA