By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Juaben ( Ash) Feb 19, GNA - The Asante Juaben Circuit Court has granted a Gh¢15,000.00 to a 51 year-old mason charged with defrauding by false pretences.

Akwasi Abayie pleaded not guilty to the charge when he made his first appearance before the Court presided over by Mr Yusif Osei Asibey.

He would reappear on March 24 this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Wisdom Agbaklah, prosecuting, told the Court that Adwoa Serwaa, the complainant was a trader at Ejisu Krapa, whiles and the accused resides at Juaben both in the Ashanti Region.

He said, about two years ago the accused and his accomplice (now at large), posed as quantity surveyors of Juaben and sold a building plot to the complainant.

The Prosecution said an amount was collected as the cost for the land.

He said the two issued a receipt in respect of the payment, together with a site plan to the complainant, but when the complainant presented it at the Juaben Chief’s palace, they were rejected as fake documents.

According to the prosecution, the complainant was informed at the palace that Abayie and his accomplice had no authority to sell land and were even unknown to the traditional council.

He said a report was then made to the Juaben Police who arrested Abayie and charged him after investigations.

