By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Juaso (Ash), Feb. 03, GNA - A 32 year old mason who defiled an eight year old girl at Obogu in the Asante-Akim South Municipality, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.

Charles Amankwaa pleaded guilty to defilement and was convicted on his own plea accordingly by the Court presided over by Mrs. Veronique Praba Tetteh.

Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Gavi, prosecuting, said the complainant in whose room the incident took place, was a farmer at Obogu and lives in the same house with victim and her uncle.

He said on April 20, last year at about 1000 hours, the convict went to the house of the complainant to watch a movie.

According to the Prosecution, the complainant was outside washing his clothes when the victim joined the convict in the room to watch the movie.

The prosecution said the convict realizing he was in the room alone with the victim, locked the trap door and removing the pants of the little girl, who was then lying face down on the floor and inserted his penis into her anus and had anal sex with her.

Mr Gavi said the victim who could not bear the excruciating pain started crying out aloud of which the convict offered her five cedis to keep quiet, but to no avail.

He said the victim’s shrill cries attracted the attention of the complainant who proceeded to the room only to realize the door had been locked but opened by the victim after managing to escape from the grips of the convict.

The prosecution said the complainant upon entering the room, called the uncle of the victim to witness the abominable act perpetrated by the convict.

He said while the uncle examined the victim to confirm the crime, the convict sneaked out of the room and went into hiding.

He said the matter was reported to the Police but all efforts to a trace the convict proved futile.

Prosecution said a police medical report form issued for the treatment and examination of the victim by a medical officer, confirmed she had been sexually-abused.

He said the convict resurfaced during the recent District Level Elections and was arrested.

He admitted the offence in his cautioned statement and was subsequently arraigned after investigation.

