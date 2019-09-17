news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Sept. 17, GNA – The Nkawie Circuit Court has remanded a purchasing manager of Amajaro Cocoa Buying Company for attempting to murder a co-tenant at Mpasatia in the Atwima-Mponua District.

Nana Boakye Yiadom is said to have without any provocation threatened Afia Owusuwaa (the complainant) with a cutlass and attempted to harm her without any provocation.

He pleaded guilty and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 30 for sentence.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the Court that the accused and complainant were co-tenants at Mpasatia.

She said on September 1, while the complainant was cooking, the accused emerged from his room and insulted her as being a prostitute, held her hair, pulled a cutlass and attempted to slash her.

The prosecutor said other co-tenants in the house intervened and retrieved the cutlass from the accused.

A report was made to the Nkawie police and the accused was arrested, charged with the offence and brought before the court.

GNA