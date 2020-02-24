news, story, article

By Caesar Abagali, GNA



Kenyire (UWR), Feb. 24, GNA - A 53 year old man, Batori Gbari who stabbed his 56 year old elder brother to death has also committed suicide.

Police sources from the Upper West Regional Police command said Gbari allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his elder brother, Tinye Kummunri to death after a misunderstanding, and later hang himself on a Shea tree in Kenyire, a small community in the Nadowli/Kaleo District.

Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Command confirmed this in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Wa at the weekend.

The report said “The Kaleo Police received the information on Friday, that at around 6:30 pm, the suspect, Gbari used a kitchen knife, stabbed his 56 year old real brother, Tinye Kummunri after a slight misunderstanding and fled into a nearby bush”.

The report said the Police proceeded to the scene of the crime and met the deceased elder brother lying in a supine position in a pool of blood where an inspection on the body revealed a cut on the chest.

The statement said the body was conveyed and deposited at the Wa Government Hospital mortuary pending autopsy, whilst efforts were being made to arrest suspect Gbari from his hideout for investigations.

The statement said whiles the police were making efforts to arrest the suspect, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 0830 hours, the Police had information from Kenyire that Gbari has been found hanging on a tree behind his place of abode at Kenyire.

It said the "Police again proceeded to the scene and found the suspect hanging on a sheanut tree behind the said house by a reddish nylon rope, and presumed to be dead, dressed in a yellow 'T' shirt over a black pair of trousers without any marks of violence”.

According to the statement said the body was conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa where he was pronounced dead by a Medical Officer and the body has since been deposited at the hospital mortuary for further investigations.

GNA