By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Abigail Yadago, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 2, GNA - A Koforidua Circuit Court presided by Justice Mrs Marian Afoh, has convicted a 22 year old man, Isaac Kwaku Asiamah to seven years imprisonment for defiling a primary four school girl.

He is to serve an additional 12 months jail term for deceit of a public officer.

Both terms are to run consecutively.

He pleaded guilty on the charge of defilement and not guilty for deceiving a public officer, after the charge and facts were read and explained to him in a local language he understood.

Assistant State Attorney Ms Zennaira Adum-Ata told the Court that the complainant, who is the father of the victim, lived in the same vicinity with Kwaku Asiamah at Nkatekwan Akurakese in the Eastern Region.

She said on February 7, around 7.30 am, the victim was accosted on her way to school by Asiamah in front of an uncompleted building.

He then dragged her (the victim) into a palm plantation and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her. After the act, the victim reported the incident to her father, who lodged a complaint to the police and she was issued with a medical to go to the hospital. The medical report confirmed that she had been defiled and was aged 14.

The accused was subsequently arrested and he gave his age as 17 years and admitted the offence in his cautioned statement. Upon further investigations following an order by the Court to the dental department at the Koforidua Regional Hospital, it came out that the accused person was 22 years and not 17.

He was therefore sentenced accordingly.

GNA