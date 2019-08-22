news, story, article

Juaso (Ash), Aug. 22, GNA – The Juaso Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Veronique Manfort, has sentenced a 46 year-old man to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for defiling his own daughter at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.

Yaw Boamah, who took advantage of the vulnerability of his 12 year-old daughter and abused her sexually, pleaded guilty to defilement.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah, prosecuting told the Court that the accused lived with the victim and her elder sister in the same room at Juaso.

He said the victim had previously accused the father of having sex with her when she was nine years but the family brushed aside the allegation on the grounds that the father could not have engaged in that dastard act.

He said the victim who used to live with one of her elder sisters was sent back to live with her father recently for being truant.

Prosecution said she shared the same room with the father and another sister who was already living with the father.

On July 20, at about 2300 hours the other sister woke up only to find her father busily having sex with the victim and confronted him amid insults.

Next day, the victim’s sister informed their mother who was no more married to the accused.

The mother of the victim on hearing the abominable act confronted the accused, resulting in a hot exchange of abusive words between the two.

A co-tenant of the accused who chanced on them arguing over the matter caused the arrest of the accused and handed him over to the Juaso police.

He was charged with the offence after a medical form issued for the victim to be examined by a medical doctor proved she had been sexually abused.

