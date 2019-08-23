news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Aug. 23, GNA - The Tarkwa Circuit Court has handed a 15 years jail sentence to a man who defiled a six-year-old girl on a cocoa farm at Wassa Asikuma in the Amenfi East District.

The accused, Kwabena Mohammed, pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement and the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew convicted him accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the Court that at about 1900 hours on October 1, 2017 the complainant who resides in a cottage near Wassa Asikuma left his daughter (victim) and her two siblings in the house and went to the farm with his wife.

She said when they returned, the victim informed the complainant that Mohammed paid a visit to the house in their absence and demanded for a cup of water to quench his thirst.

The victim narrated her ordeal to the complainant and the wife, saying "after l handed over the water to the accused person, he pulled me forcefully to a nearby cocoa farm and had unprotected sex with me after which he gave me 50 Ghana pesewas and bolted," the prosecutor quoted the victim as saying.

She said the complainant became furious and they started scouting for Mohammed but he was nowhere to be traced.

The complainant reported the case to the Wassa Akropong police and a medical form was issue to him to send the victim to the hospital for treatment and report.

In the early hours of October 3, 2017, Inspector Anaman said the complainant and the victim had a walk to the Wassa Asikuma Township and while there, they met the accused and the victim identified him to the complainant as the person who had sexual intercourse with her.

The complainant arrested Mohammed and whisked him to the Wassa Akropong police.

GNA