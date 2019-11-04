news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA

Cape Coast, Nov. 04, GNA - A 22-year old unemployed man has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in hard labour by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast, presided over by Mrs Abena Buansi Amponsah.

Isaac Quansah was reported to have snatched a hand bag belonging to one Ms Anita Clara, a teacher.

The victim who was in the company of her mother Madam Sophia Derby were returning from church along the Pedu Junction road in Cape Coast.

The convict Isaac Quansah pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery and was convicted on his own plea by the court.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu told the court that on Tuesday October 24, 2019 at about 1900 hours, Quansah followed Anita and snatched her bag which contained an IPhone 6+ valued at GH¢1,300.00 and the sum of GH¢40.00.

According to the prosecution Quansah struggled with Anita on the street and in the process injured her on the elbow and knees and also caused damage to the phone before snatching the bag.

He said Anita and her mother raised an alarm where people in the area came to her rescue, which led to the arrest of Quansah.

GNA