By Isaac Newton Tetteh GNA

Ashaiman, Oct. 17, GNA - A twenty four year old Man, Madji Solomon, has been jailed for 10 years for forcefully stealing a motor bike of a farmer in Dodowa of the Greater Accra Region. The motor bike, worth 3,700 Ghana Cedis with registration number M-19-GR 9643, belongs to Mr. Prince Nartey, the complainant, who also uses the motor bike for commercial purposes (OKADA).

Chief Inspector Nunoo Mensah, prosecuting, stated that, the accused person on 30th September 2019 at about 8:30 pm hired the services of the complainant from Dodowa to Valley Fresh water Company at Odumase.

According to the prosecution, the accused person upon reaching a certain location ordered the Okada rider to stop.

Mr Mensah revealed that,the accused clubbed the complainant and snatched the motorbike and bolted with three other accomplices.

The Prosecuting narrated that the complainant on the 10th October 2019 saw Mr. Francis Chewu with the motor bike and called for his arrest.

Mr. Mensah added that Mr. Chewu assisted the police to arrest the accused from his hideout in Dodowa and was duely arraigned before the court.

The accused pleaded guilty of the crime and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Mr. Gabriel Mate-Teye, presiding judge, Ashaiman district circuit court, sentenced the accused to 10 years with hard labour saying the act was contrary to section 149 of the criminal offences act.

He added that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to others from engaging in such unlawful ventures.

