news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, Feb. 4, GNA – A 27-year-old aluminum fabricator apprentice Ebenezer Ofori who threatened to kill his mother with a broken bottle after the mother quizzed him for allegedly stealing a mobile phone has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with threat of death, he pleaded guilty with explanation and will be making his next appearance on February 12.

The court presided over by Mrs. Ellen Ofei Ayeh admitted Ofori to bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with three sureties one to be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,000.00.

There was, however, drama in court, when the complainant Dora Appiah prayed the court to caution the accused and allow him to go home but the trial judge declined.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police Agnes Boafo said the complainant is a trader residing at Russia, near Dansoman.

Ofori is the biological son of the complainant and lives with her at Russia.

Prosecution said the accused has been involving himself in some social vices of which the complainant reported the matter to her Pastor name withheld, at Mataheko to be counsel to reform.

According to the prosecution, the Pastor took custody of the accused but Ofori stole a mobile phone at the Church premises and the Pastor warned him not to set foot in her house again.

He said On January 14, this year, at about 2030 hours, the complainant confronted the accused over the phone he stole in the church, but Ofori became offended, took a broken bottle and threatened to kill his mother with it.

She reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims’ Support Unit and the accused was arrested.

GNA