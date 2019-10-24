news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Agbedanu Mensah, a vulcanizer, who allegedly defiled a 13-year old girl at Spintex has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with defilement.

Mensah has denied the charge.

The Court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko admitted Mensah to bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.00 with three sureties one of whom should be a public servant.

The matter has been adjourned to November 18.

Prosecuting Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei who held the brief of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo, said the complainant is a petty trader residing at Mantesuru, near Spintex with the victim who is her granddaughter and a class five pupil.

Sergeant Aniagyei said on October 16, this year at about 18:00hrs, Mensah lured the victim and a witness in the case who is also a minor to a drinking spot and bought Kpookeke a local gin and malt for them.

After purchasing the drinks, prosecution said the accused person lured the witness first into a rest room near the drinking bar with the intent of having sex but the witness declined.

Prosecution said Mensah then called the victim into the room and he had sex with her.

The complainant began looking for the victim and when she found her, she informed her mother about her ordeal the accused.

The complainant caused the arrest of Mensah after alerting the Baatsona Police Patrol Team.

GNA