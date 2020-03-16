news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - William Adomako, 24-year-old security officer who allegedly kissed the cheeks of an eight year old girl after pulling down her pants at East Legon on Monday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Adomako charged with indecent assault pleaded not guilty at the court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann, who then admitted the accused to a bail in the sum of GH¢40,000.00 with two sureties one of whom is to be a public officer earning not less than GH¢3,500.00.

The court further ordered Adomako to stay 100 meters away from the victim.

The court has also ordered the prosecution to file all documents they intend to rely on for the trial and serve same on the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to March 24.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a banker residing at East Legon, whiles the victim is the complainant’s daughter.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused is a security man residing in the same vicinity.

He said on March 10, this year at about 0820 hours, Adomako was detailed to guard the residence of the complainant and in the absence of the victim’s parents and house help, Adomako convinced the victim by kissing her and pulling down her pants.

The prosecution said the victim sensing danger screamed and run to her eleven year old sister who is a witness and in one of the rooms of the house and informed her about the accused’s conduct.

The prosecution said the complainant was informed and she made a complaint to the Police where a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

Chief inspector Atimbire said Adomako in his cautioned statement admitted the act.

GNA