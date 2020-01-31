news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢90,000.00 bail with two sureties to Noble Sedzi, Security Guard over an alleged theft of a Nissan Pickup valued at GH¢45,000.00, belonging to Consar Limited.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful ordered that the two sureties should be justified.

Sedzi pleaded not guilty to the charge and will make his next appearance on February 5. Meanwhile, his accomplice, yet to be identified is reported to be on the run.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that Mr Elvis Paitey, Head of Human Resource of Consar which offices are located on the Spintex Road is the complainant in the case.

The Prosecution said on November 24, 2019, the accused whilst on duty with one Yussifu Asaka at the Company’s gate, sent the other to buy him food from an area around called Flower Pot.

He said initially, Yussifu declined to go but Sedzi managed to persuade him.

Inspector Ahiabor said the accused took advantage of Asaka’s absence and conspired with another person now at large to drive away the Nissan Pick-up with the registration number GN 9303-11, which was parked in the yard under his watch.

He said a witness in the case, one Ernest Gyimah, who was also on duty at the second gate saw the accused opened the main gate for the vehicle to be driven away by an unknown person.

Mr Ahiabor said by the time Asaka returned from the errand, Sedzi and his accomplice had succeeded in moving the car away.

The Prosecution said further investigations revealed that Sedzi who is responsible for recording all the vehicles in the record book, has failed to record the said vehicle, since November 13, 2019, to date.

Mr Ahiabor said the accused whilst in police custody, confessed his involvement in the crime to an inmate and said that his share of the booty was GH¢7,000.00.

GNA