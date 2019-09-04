news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie, Sept. 04, GNA – A 26-year-old businessman accused of pirating the works of some musicians and selling them at Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabigya South Municipality, has been granted a GH¢30,000.00 bail by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Kwame Boakye, who deals in computer and accessories was arrested by the Nkawie Police following a complaint filed by a musician.

He pleaded not guilty and will reappear before the court presided over by Mr Michael Johnson Abbey on September 19, this year for trial.

Detective Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court that, the complainant was a musician who resided at Pankrono, in the Old Tafo Municipality.

He said on July 24 this year, the complainant saw Boakye selling CDs and pen drives with songs of different artistes at the Nkawie market.

The complainant requested and bought one of the CDs and asked Boakye to load 120 songs on it.

Boakye charged him GH¢20.00 and the complainant paid.

The prosecutor said after the transaction, the complainant went to the Nkawie police and made a report.

Boakye was arrested and in his caution statement admitted the offence and was charged and brought before the court.

GNA