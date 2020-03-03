news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - A 32-year-old man, who claimed to be self-employed, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing vehicles and other items valued at GH¢138,000.00 to defray his loan facility.

Arnold Attipoe, who was in the dock with Seth Vinyoh, a 38-year old business executive, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime.

While Attipoe is facing additional charges of stealing and defrauding by false pretences, Vinyoh has been charged with making false declarations.

Both accused have denied the charges and the court presided over by Mrs. Rosemary Torsu admitted them to bail.

Attipoe was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢160,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified and Vinyoh to bail in the sum of GH¢140,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The accused are expected to reappear on March 26.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Seth Frimpong said the first complainant Kwame Michael is a Ghanaian domiciled in Germany while the second complainant Daniel Nyarko is a trader residing at Ofankor in Accra.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said in the month of January 2017, Michael came into contact with Attipoe through a friend currently in Germany.

According to prosecution, the said friend told Michael that Attipoe was a clearing agent at Tema harbour who could assist him clear his goods.

He said based on that Michael had a discussion with Attipoe who he said agreed to clear his goods for him being the 83 drums of pig feet, three vehicles namely Peugeot Boxer, Hyundai Getz and Kia Picanto for him.

Prosecution said Michael then shipped the items above stated.

According to the prosecution, it was agreed that the 83 drums of pig feet and the Peugeot Boxer was to be sold to defray the clearing cost and the remaining balance of the money returned to Michael in Germany.

He said the Kia Picanto and Hyundai Getz were to be handed over to Nyarko, the second complainant and another person.

Prosecution said Attipoe sold the 83 drums of pig feet and Peugeot Boxer, but could not clear the Kia Picanto and Hyundai Getz neither did he send any money to the complainant as agreed.

Chief Inspector Frimpong said Attipoe however went to Nyarko and collected GH¢19,000.00 under the pretext of clearing the two cars.

The Prosecution said Nyarko waited for days for the two vehicles but to no avail.

Prosecution said investigations later conducted by the Police revealed that Attipoe had gone for a loan of GH¢101,061 from Blue Ridge Micro Credit Service, a financial firm owned by Vinyoh and he used the documents covering the vehicles as collateral.

Prosecution said Vinyoh then sold the three vehicles to some individuals to defray Attipoe’s loan.

He said a report was made to the Police and in May 2018, the two complainants spotted the Peugeot boxer now with registration number GN 62-18 parked at the Awudome Cemetery. The vehicle was impounded and towed to the Criminal Investigation Department, Headquarters.

He said later, Attipoe was picked up by the Police where he admitted that Vinyoh collected the three vehicles from him.

Prosecution said when Vinyoh was picked up by the Police, he said Attipoe asked him to sell the vehicles to defray his loan with him.

The prosecution said further investigations were being conducted to establish whether the DVLA form C and A used in registering the cars were genuine.

