By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 20, GNA - A 20-year-old man has been hauled before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly impregnating a 15-year-old girl at the Arts Center in Accra.

Emmanuel Teye has since December 2018 had countless number of sex with the victim at the Black Star Square Sea shore in Accra.

Charged with defilement, Teye, a student pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann however deferred Teye’s sentence to March 23.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant is a 49-year-old trader residing at Sukura and the victim is a Junior High School pupil living with her aunty at the Arts Centre.

Chief inspector Atimbire said Teye also lives with his mother in the same vicinity with the victim.

Prosecution said investigations disclosed that Teye has been having sex with the victim since the period mentioned above till October 25, last year which had resulted in pregnancy

The prosecution said during the month of February this year, the victim developed some changes in her body and her aunty took her to the hospital where it was confirmed that she was pregnant.

He said when the victim was asked as to who was responsible for the pregnancy, she mentioned Teye’s name.

Mr Atimbire said on March 3, this year, the complainant reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Accra and a medical report form was issued to the victim to seek further medical attention.

He said when the Police arrested Teye, he admitted the offence in his cautioned statement.

