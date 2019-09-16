news, story, article

By Daniel Akwasi Nuako,GNA



Debiso (WN) Sept 16 GNA - The Debiso District Magistrate court has remanded into police custody three people for allegedly murdering a six-year-old boy, Oscar Tanu at Kumah Amoah Cocoa Shed near Sefwi Debiso in the Western North Region.

The plea of the suspects Kwabena Abraham, Kwabena Dosu, and Joe Naabaa were not taken and are expected in the court on Thursday 11, October, 2019.

The District Police Commander, ASP Charles Azalekor who made this known to the GNA said two other kidnapped boys were rescued by the police.

According to him, on 13th September, the police had information that Abraham had killed and beheaded his six-year-old son and laid the body under a cocoa tree near Nkrabea village.

He said the police visited the crime scene and found a beheaded body lying in a supine position with the head lying by the feet with a sharp cutlass and a mortar covered with fresh blood.

He said when Abraham, the prime suspect was arrested, he confessed the act and mentioned Kwabena Dosu and Joe Naabaa as his accomplices and they were also arrested.

ASP Azalekor said Abraham told the police that he was contracted to kill three boys for money rituals and that he managed to kill his son and that the two others were on the waiting list in the custody of Joe Naaba.

He said Abraham then led the Police to Naaba’s residence near Kwabena Dosu village, where the kidnapped boys namely; Awuni Mohammed and Baba Moro, both ten years old each, but were rescued and are currently in the custody of the Police to assist with investigations.

