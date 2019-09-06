news, story, article

By Laudia Nunoo



Tema, Sept 6, GNA - A man in his mid-50s, in Tema Newtown was on Thursday, arraigned before the Tema Sanitation and Motor Court for allegedly assaulting a Sanitation Health Officer.

Quarshie Amuzuvi, the accused, who pleaded not guilty to the charge of assault on public officer was granted bail in the sum of GH¢4,000.00 with one surety by the court presided over by Mr Joseph McAli Junior, a Tema District Court Judge.

Prosecuting, Mr Emmanuel Younge told the court that on August 23, 2019, a health officer visited and inspected the premises of Amuzuvi at U-Compound a suburb of Tema Newtown, where he questioned him on a heap of refuse which he refused to answer.

Mr Younge added that the officer then decided to interact with Ami Dagado, the wife of Amuzuvi, but that infuriated the accused person who verbally assaulted him using unprintable language and threatening to slap him.

The facts had it that, the son, Samuel Amuzuvi, who is the second accused person in the case, also threatened to instruct his dogs to attack the officer.

According to him, the dogs which had not been vaccinated had been let loosed to roam in the vicinity posing danger to residents.

A complaint was subsequently lodged at the Police station and the Sanitation officer, after which Amuzuvi was apprehended.

He is to reappear in court on September 12, 2019.

GNA