By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 1, GNA - The police in Cape Coast have arrested John Mensah, who allegedly broke into the house of Professor Martin Ekor, a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), on the Lecturers' Village.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer, said the suspect allegedly made away with one 43 inches LG flat screen television, a DSTV decoder and a set of WiFi equipment.

She said on Thursday, August 29, at 1930 hours, the suspect took advantage of the absence of the victim and broke into the sitting room through the windows to steal the items.

DSP Oppong said initial enquiry revealed that the complainant was away for two weeks and there was nobody in the bungalow

She said the suspect was arrested later upon tip-off leading to the retrieval of the items and he is currently in police custody awaiting trial.

