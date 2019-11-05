news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Nsawam (E/R), Nov. 5, GNA – The Nsawam Circuit Court has granted a bail in the sum of GH¢500.00 and two sureties to Enoch Nii Noi, 25, for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Nsawam Central in the Eastern Region.

The accused, a casual worker of the Nsawam branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana pleaded not guilty and would reappear in court on November 26, 2019.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Frederick Asante told the court presided by Madam Audrey Korkuvi-Tay that the complainant is the father of the victim and that the accused and the victim stay in the same house at Nsawam Central.

Inspector Asante said in October, this year, a witness in the case, an aunt of the victim had information that the accused has been having sexual intercourse with her niece and thus informed the complainant.

The Prosecution said the victim’s father reported the matter to the Nsawam Police who arrested the accused and arraigned him.

GNA