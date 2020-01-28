news, story, article

By Priscilla Obour/Dominic Antwi Agyei, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 28, GNA - A 52 year old unemployed, who defiled a three-year old girl at Apatrapa New Site, near Kumasi, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Owusu Sebi, pleaded not guilty to the offence but was found guilty after trial by the Court, presided over by Mrs Comfort Tasiame.

Police Chief Inspector Mercy Quaye, prosecuting, told the Court that the convict and victim’s biological mother lived in the same house at Apatrapa New Site.

She said on April 28, 2019, at about 1930 hours the complainant, Rita Bonsu, a trader and a mother of the victim came back from the market and found out that, the victim’s body was very warm.

The Prosecution said the complainant then gave her daughter some paracetamol syrup to reduce the temperature.

She said as the mother was trying to find out what might be causing the rising temperature, an eight-year old boy, who is a nephew to the convict, gave his uncle away by disclosing to the complainant that his uncle had sexual intercourse with the victim.

Madam Quaye said this was on April 23, 2019, a week after the incident reportedly took place in the same house, where the convict and the victim’s mother lived.

The Prosecution said the complainant then lodged a complaint to the Suntreso Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVSSU), of the Ghana Police Service, leading to the arrest of the accused.

She said a Police medical report form issued for the girl to be medically examined, was returned duly endorsed by a medical officer of SDA Hospital, Kwadaso, Kumasi.

Prosecution told the Court that the medical report stated that victim’s hymen has been broken.

Police Chief Inspector Quaye said the accused denied the offence, however after police preliminary investigations, he was charged and brought before the Court.

