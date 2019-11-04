news, story, article

By Dominic Antwi Agyei/ Priscilla Obour, GNA

Kumasi, Nov. 4, GNA - A 38 year old unemployed who conspired with two others to dupe a trader of her GH¢50,000, under the pretext of securing her a market stall at the Kumasi Central market, has been remanded by a Kumasi Circuit Court for fraud.

Godwin Ackom, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He would reappear before the Court presided over by Mr Alibaba Bature on November 27, 2019, for the continuation of the trial.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah, prosecuting, told the Court that in December 2015, the accused together with his accomplices; Theresa Awuah and Patrick Duah (both at large), told one Agnes, a witness that they have a market stall for sale.

The witness then contacted Akosua Animah, the complainant who expressed interest and decided to purchase the stall with number M 14 located at the Kumasi Central Market, which they claimed belonged to Theresa who is one of the accomplices.

Prosecution said on April 11, 2017, accused and accomplices after jointly pricing the stall at GH¢60,000.00, met the complainant at Asokwa in Kumasi where she gave a total of GH¢50,000.00 to them, promising to pay the remainder being GH¢10,000.00 at a later date.

He said on May 8, 2017 at about 1530pm, the accused went to the house of the complainant to collect the balance of GH¢10,000.00, but the complainant suspecting foul play, refused to pay the money and reported the matter to the Police.

According to the prosecution, the accused was then arrested where he led the Police to store number 15B instead of store number M14 which he had earlier showed the complaint.

He said a legitimate receipt of stall Number 15B was obtained from its owner, indicating that neither the accused nor his accomplices owned it.

ASP Akowuah said the accused denied the offence in his cautioned statement but was charged and brought before the Court.

GNA