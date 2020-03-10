news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA



Ho, March 10, GNA – A Ho Circuit Court presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor has sentenced Teye Akwada, a.k.a Derrick Klu, 26, to five years imprisonment in hard labour for stealing solar panel batteries belonging to the Ghana Airport Company.



He pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his plea.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Patience Kuade told the court that the complainant is the Chief Executive of the Ghana Airport Company and represented by Dickson Akpabli, whilst the accused is a resident of Dave, a suburb of Ho.

Inspector Kuade said on February 15, 2020 at about 1205 hours, a commercial motor rider who is a witness in the case met the accused at the Sonrise Senior High School along Ho-Kpetoe road.

She said the accused was pushing two solar panel batteries on skating bike, but his demeanour looks suspicious, so the witness pretentiously offered to help him carry the items to Ho.

The prosecution said when they got to police check point at Godokpui, the witness then handed over the accused to the police on duty and he was arrested.

She said during investigation the accused confessed to having stolen the two batteries from solar panel street lights along the road to the Ho Airport.

Inspector Kuade said when the Police officers conducted a search at the accused’s residence; they saw two solar panel batteries that were stolen from the company’s site on January 1, 2020.

The prosecution said the accused subsequently led the police officers to the scene and demonstrated how he stole the items that were fixed to the poles underground.

GNA