By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Enchi (WN/R), Aug 20, GNA - A twenty-four-year-old electronic technician, who is alleged to have repeatedly defiled a ten-year-old pupil at Enchi in the Aowin Municipality has been nabbed by the police.

Two elders of the town caught the suspect, whose name was given as Patrick Mohammed Tijani while he was having sexual intercourse with the victim in an uncompleted building.

The suspect who is being tried at the Enchi District Magistrate Court has since been remanded into police custody.

His plea has not been taken and will re-appear before the Court on Wednesday August 28.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo told the Court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng that, the complainant who is a baker and grandmother to the victim resides at Akutubo, while the suspect lived at Adumline, both suburbs of Enchi.

He said in April this year, the suspect proposed love to the victim but she ignored.

The next day, Tijani intentionally gave his mobile phone to the victim and asked her to play game with it.

The prosecutor said while she was playing the game the suspect lured her into an uncompleted building near the chief’s palace where he sexually assaulted her.

On August 15, 2019, at about 12:00 pm, Detective Agyare said while Tijani was busily having sex with the victim at the same venue as he usually did, two elders from the chief’s palace chanced on them and they were escorted to the paramount chief of Enchi.

The complainant was informed and a formal complaint was lodged after the suspect was handed over to the police for interrogation.

